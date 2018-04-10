Tehreek-e-Muzahamat observes 10th founding day

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an extraordinary meeting of Majlis-e-Shoora of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat was held in Srinagar, today, to mark the 10th Founding Day of the organization.

The meeting was presided over by the party Chairman, Bilal Siddiqui, and was attended by all senior leaders including General Secretary Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Shabbir Ahmed Zargar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sheikh Musaib, Reyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Rafiq, Hilal Ahmed, Muhammad Yousuf and all district managers.

In his address, Bilal Siddiqui appreciated the party leadership and cadres for their commitment and steadfastness despite all odds during past one decade. He said that since day one, the party had remained committed to the cause of freedom and its pledge of continuing and pursuing same without any fatigue and compromise and work honestly, sincerely and seriously for achieving the desired goal. He said, the organisation is committed to honour and protect the unmatchable sacrifices being rendered by the brave people of Jammu Kashmir to realize their dream of freedom. He asked the party leadership and cadre to stick to the constitution of party in letter and spirit.

Bilal Siddiqui deplored that India was trying to equate the Kashmiris’ just liberation struggle with terrorism but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He saluted the courage and sacrifices of hundreds of political prisoners languishing in different jails and said whole Kashmiri population stands with them and their sacrifices form an important part of the ongoing freedom movement. He also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs saying that it was the collective responsibility of all the Kashmiris to honour and safeguard the blood of their martyrs at all costs.

Bilal Siddiqui maintained that the organization will keep working and playing its role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He urged the pro-freedom leaders to forge greater unity among their ranks to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion in a more effective manner. He also thanked Pakistan for its continued political, moral and diplomatic to the Kashmir cause and hoped that this support would continue till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

General Secretary, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, presented a comprehensive report of the party’s activities and organizational affairs and urged the Shoora members to submit their valuable suggestions to strengthen the organization on gross root level.

