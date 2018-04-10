Tributes paid to Maulana Showkat, Badgam’s martyrs

Srinagar, April 10 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah and the martyrs of Badgam and Ganderbal on their martyrdom anniversaries.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a gathering at his party office in Srinagar said, “Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was and will remain as a symbol of unity among Kashmiri masses. His charismatic and multi-dimensional personality is unforgettable and no Kashmiri can ever overlook his sacrifices and struggle. His struggle for freedom and efforts to wipe out sectarian divide from Jammu and Kashmir will always be remembered.” Maulana Showkat Ahmed Shah was killed in an improvised device (IED) blast on April 8, 2011, outside mosque at Maisuma in Srinagar.

Muhammad Yasin Malik also paid rich tributes to Badgam and Ganderbal youth who were martyred during the so-called parliamentary election on 9th April in 2017. He said that frustrated by the exemplary election boycott, the Indian forces showered bullets and pellets on common people in Badgam and Ganderbal, killing eight innocents and injuring hundreds of others in a single day.

Meanwhile, other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Democratic Freedom Party, National Front, Salvation Movement and Mass Movement while paying tributes to the last year’s martyrs said that this gory incident would always be remembered as a tragic day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

