Indian troops martyr four youth in IOK

Shutdown against killings in IOK tomorrow

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred, at least, four Kashmiri youth including a teenage boy in Kulgam district, today.

Four youth were killed when the troops opened fire on people protesting against a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Khudwani area of the district. Four houses were also destroyed by the troops during the operation. A 13-year-old Bilal Ahmad Dar is among the martyrs. Over one hundred protesters were injured in firing of bullets and pellets by the troops. Many youth with pellet injuries were shifted to SMHS, Srinagar. The troops were backed by gunship helicopters. Earlier, an Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in a clash in the area.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement termed the killings as premeditated genocide of the Kashmiri people. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a message asked people to be mentally ready for a mass uprising against the bloodbath in the Valley.

The killings triggered widespread anti-India protests and clashes between the troops and protesters in every nook and corner of the Valley. Hundreds of students of Kashmir University and colleges raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans hit the streets in all major cities and towns of the territory.

On the other hand, complete shutdown will be observed across the territory, tomorrow, to condemn the killings of innocent youth. Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The authorities arrested Muhammad Yasin Malik when he tried to lead a march towards Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The authorities continued to place Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest. Other Hurriyat leaders including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmad War and Javed Ahmad Mir are either under house arrest or in jails.

Mobile and internet services were snapped while train service was suspended in the Valley. The puppet authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed surprise and anger over the filing of an FIR in Soura Police Station, Srinagar, against seven activists of her party arrested in Pinglana area of Pulwama district.

Like this: Like Loading...