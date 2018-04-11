Indian troops martyr three protesters in IOK

Over 50 injured in troops’ firing in Kulgam

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred three Kashmiris including a teenage boy in Kulgam district, today.

The youth were killed after the troops fired bullets on people who were protesting against cordon and search operation in Khudwani area of the district. The martyrs have been identified as Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh, 28, 13-year-old Bilal Ahmad Dar and Failsal Ilahi. At least, four houses were also set on fire by the troops in the area.

The doctor at a local hospital in Qaimoh said that Sharjeel Sheikh succumbed after he suffered a bullet injury in his abdomen. Anti-India protests and clashes between protesters and Indian troops were going on till reports last came in. As many as 50 people have been injured in firing of pellets and bullets by the Indian troops. Many youth injured with pellets were admitted in SMHS, Srinagar.

On the other hand, the puppet authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Kulgam district. Anti-India pretests are also going on in Pulwama town.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, and lodged him in Shergarhi police station in Islamabad town.

