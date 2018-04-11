JRL calls for shutdown, protests tomorrow against killings

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has called for shutdown and protests, tomorrow, against the killing of civilians by the Indian forces in Kulgam district, today.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik gave the call for strike, tomorrow. The leaders also asked people to hold protests, tomorrow, against the killings in Kulgam.

The authorities suspended mobile and internet services in the Valley to prevent protests against the killings. Police have sent a communication to the cellular companies directing them to snap down the mobile internet data in Pulwama, Shopian and Awantipora reduce the speed in Srinagar with immediate effect.

The authorities arrested Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik during a march at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. He was arrested when after addressing a press conference at Abi Guzar, he tried to march towards Ghanta Ghar. However, a police contingent deployed in the area detained him.

Earlier, Hurriyat forum Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest at his residence in Nigeen in Srinagar.

The Mirwaiz addressed the press conference on telephone. In his message, Mirwaiz asked people to remain mentally-ready for a mass uprising against the bloodbath in the Valley. Syed Ali Gilani is already under house arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...