‘Kashmir wants freedom, not militarized governance’

Andhra university website hacked, ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans displayed

Hyderabad, April 11 (KMS): The official website of Andhra University was hacked with a message that institutionalized impunity for killer Indian forces in occupied Kashmir should be a source of shame for India, which claims to be a democratic country.

A message posted on the hacked website quoted Act number 45 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860 Act — which said, the Act shall extend to the whole of India except the Jammu and Kashmir — to testify the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir. The message said that Kashmir did not want militarized governance, but freedom.

The hackers who gained access into andhrauniversity.edu.in posted slogans like ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

“We don’t want war, take back your men, your guns and go back to where you came from. All we ask is for freedom, you can kill us but you can’t kill us all. We shall not give up. Giving up is not an option,” the message added.

This is also not the first time that the website was hacked, as similar instances have been reported at least three or four times over the last few years.

“Soon after finding that the website was hacked, we have taken steps for rectifying the problem with the help of cyber experts. Such incidents happened last year and two years back also. Though we have been protecting the site with firewall, it seems, the hackers are trying new technologies,” Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, G Nageswara Rao, was quoted as saying.

