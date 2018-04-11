Students hold protests against Kulgam killings

Srinagar, April 11 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, anti-India protests erupted at Kashmir University and different colleges against the fresh killing of civilians by the Indian forces in Kulgam district, today.

Hundreds of Kashmir University students raising pro-freedom and anti-India slogans marched in the university campus to condemn the Indian brutal action at Khudwani in Kulgam.

Groups of students who were returning from their respective tuition centers also held protests at Iqbal Market in Sopore town and tried to block the road. The authorities have already suspended class work in Degree College Sopore to prevent students from staging protests.

Students of Government Degree College Handwara also boycotted classes and hit the streets against the killings. The authorities fearing protests ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora and Islamabad districts on Wednesday.

Three civilians including a teenage boy were killed and over 50 injured in clashes between the protesters and the troops at Khudwani area of Kulgam district, today. The troops resorted to pellet firing and teargas shelling on the protesters who retaliated with stone-pelting. The youth hit with pellets were shifted to a local hospital. Earlier an Indian soldier was killed and many were injured in an attack in the area.

