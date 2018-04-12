Civilian killings in IOK widely condemned

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of civilians in the Indian forces’ firing on protesters in Kulgam district, yesterday.

Four civilians, Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Tantary, Faisal Elahi and Suhail Ahmad Dar were killed and over 100 others were injured in the firing by the troops on peaceful protesters in Khudwani area of the district.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement termed the indiscriminate fire on protesters as inhuman which is aimed at suppressing the ongoing resistance movement in the territory. He also prayed for the wellbeing and speedy recovery of the injured youth.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, in a statement expressed concern over the massacre of innocent civilians and said, “The stubborn attitude of India regarding the resolution of lingering Kashmir dispute is the main reason for bloodshed in Kashmir.”

The Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi while condemning the killing said, “India has declared a war against the Kashmiris and the world is watching it like a mute spectator.”

The Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement described the fresh civilian killings by the Indian troops as a part of the ongoing genocide of Kashmiri people. India and its local stooges have decided to kill each and every freedom-loving Kashmiri, it added.

The High Court Bar Association at its executive committee meeting in Srinagar said the troops have let loose a reign of terror in Kashmir and are killing and brutalizing people mercilessly. “These killing are meant to terrorize people and deny them their basic rights including right to self-determination,” it said.0

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Zamruda Habib, Farida Bahenji, Yasmeen Raja, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Zafar Akbar Butt, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Jammu Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League in their statements denounced the killings and said that India could not weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people through military might.

