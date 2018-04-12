Civilians facing worst type of state terrorism in IOK: Gilani

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has condemned the civilian killing in Khudwani, Kulgam, and said the innocent civilians are facing the worst type of state terrorism.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing as cold-blooded murder and said this is the worst kind of state terrorism of India in the occupied territory.

Appealing the UN General Secretary, OIC and the world human rights bodies for their cognizance, he said: “This inhuman act of the forces is an eye-opener for the world human rights bodies and the international community”. The world community should take note of Indian barbarism and make the so-called democracy answerable for all crimes its occupying forces are committing in Kashmir,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said innocent killing is barbarous and unacceptable. He said Indian forces present in Kashmir are committing crimes against humanity and unleashing terror due to the unbridled powers they enjoy under the draconian laws.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and said: “We were mourning the Shopian massacre and trigger-happy forces created one more mayhem in Kulgam.” The trigger-happy Indian soldiers, without any fear of punishment, keep killing people and international community, civil society and human rights organisations maintain their criminal silence over these innocent killings, he added.

Paying tributes to Sharjeel Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Tantray, Faisal Ilahi and Aijaz Ahmad Pala, he said pro-Indian parties are targeting civilians and warned of dire consequences if war against civilians is not stopped.

Lashing at pro-Indian politicians, Syed Ali Gilani said their condemnation statements are nothing but rhetoric and they stand exposed as they are patronising their forces and bartering for personal gains.

Like this: Like Loading...