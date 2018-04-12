Complete shutdown in IOK against civilian killings

Authorities impose restrictions, detain Hurriyat leaders

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed, today, against the killing of four civilians in the indiscriminate firing of Indian troops on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, yesterday.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar, Kulgam and other areas and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the Kashmir valley to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings. The authorities have also put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt and Muhammad Ashraf Laya, under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from visiting the family members of the martyred civilians and expressing solidarity with them.

The occupation authorities have ordered closure of all educational institutions in the Valley while the Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for today. Train service between Baramulla and Banihal towns has been suspended and mobile internet facility has been snapped in Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam and Pulwama districts.

