Even Indian Health Ministry shows J&K as separate entity

New Delhi, April 12 (KMS): In what is said truth needs no colours, Jammu and Kashmir was excluded from the Indian map at an event organised by none other than India’s own Health Ministry in New Delhi. The map showed Jammu and Kashmir as a separate entity.

The map was circulated by an organisation supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The world map titled “Risk of Humanitarian Crises and Disasters” had a distinct boundary line between Jammu and Kashmir and India.

The map was distributed at a panel discussion jointly organised by the Health Ministry and Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), which is a multi-constituency partnership supported by a small secretariat hosted at the WHO. KMS—2K

