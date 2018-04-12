JRL calls for peaceful protests after Friday prayers in IOK

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for peaceful protests across the territory, tomorrow, after Juma prayers against the killing of civilians, indiscriminate use of pellets and vandalising of properties by the Indian forces’ personnel.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the Indian aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in the territory has touched the alarm line and turned this beautiful place into a battlefield.

They said that under a well-thought-out plan, the Indian authorities, forces and their henchmen are carrying out genocide, they added.

Kashmir has been turned into a killing field where the lives of men, women and even children are not safe, the statement said.

