Kashmir remains shut to mourn killings

Valley witnesses curfew, restrictions

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed, today, against the killing of four civilians and injuries to many in the indiscriminate firing by Indian troops on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam district, yesterday.

Call for the strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. All shops and business establishments were closed while traffic was off the road. The strike hit as far area as Banihal town of Ramban district in Jammu region. Four civilians, Sarjeel Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad, Fazil Ilahi and Aijaz Ahmad were killed by the troops at Khudwani in Kulgam district.

The puppet authorities had imposed curfew and other restrictions in all major cities and towns of the Valley including Kulgam and Srinagar. However, youth especially students defied curfew and restrictions and staged anti-India protests at many places including Kashmir University, University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and National institute of Technology in Srinagar and Sopore. The students raised anti-India, pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. Dozens of female students also came out of their hostels and hit the streets. It is worth mentioning here that that the occupation authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions in the Valley, while Kashmir University had postponed all the exams scheduled for today. Train service remained suspended, while mobile internet facility was snapped in all districts of South Kashmir.

Clashes were reported between protesters and Indian troops in Drugmulla and Bumhama areas of Kupwara district. An anti-India protest demonstration was held at Wangpora in Srinagar. The protesters raised slogans like ‘Stop Bloodshed in Kashmir’ and ‘Stop Genocide of Kashmiris.’ The protest was organized on the call of Joint Resistance Leaderhsip

The authorities continued to put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Bilal Siddiqi, Zafar Akbar Butt and Muhammad Ashraf Laya, under house arrest or in custody.

Shutdown will be observed in Kishtwar district of Jammu region, tomorrow, to express solidarity with the families of four civilians martyred by Indian troops in in Kulgam district, yesterday. Call for the strike has been given by Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo.

Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack by unknown attackers on a police station in Pulwama district. The Indian troops cordoned off the area and conducted house-to-house search operation.

The Joint Resistance Leadership has called for peaceful protests across the territory, tomorrow, after Juma prayers against killing of civilians, indiscriminate use of pellet and vandalising of properties by the Indian forces’ personnel.

