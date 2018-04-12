SSP ruthlessly beats handicapped man on bogus charge

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kupwara, to file a detailed compliance report on why a handicapped local was beaten severely by the police.

The commission directed SSP Kupwara to file the report by May 15, 2018. A petition filed by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, stated that on April 5, 2018, a handicapped man namely Mohammad Wali Mir of Khurhama, Lolab, was brutally beaten by policemen on the bogus charge of raising green flag on a tall tree.

“The incident occurred when Mir went to buy bread from a nearby baker in the morning but on the way he was apprehended by police and taken to a nearby police station where he was ruthlessly beaten by station house officer (SHO) and other policemen. Mir asked what he had done, to which he was beaten again,” the petition stated. Then the Deputy Superintendent of Special Operations Group of police was called to the police station and he took away Mir to SOG headquarter.

“His clothes were taken off there and the SOG personnel beat him to pulp. He was asked why he had raised a green flag on a tree, to which Mir replied since he was a handicapped person how he could climb a tall tree. Mir was again beaten and was taken back to police station Koligam. For the whole night he was kept there and on the next morning, a dozen policemen started beating him again. The blood started oozing out from his mouth. The SHO of the police station told two policemen to go to Mir’s house and inform his family to take him back,” the petition stated.

Mir was hospitalized and doctors at Handwara sub-district hospital referred him to Srinagar hospital for better treatment. “The doctors say that Mir has suffered injuries which can prove fatal for him,” Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said in his petition.

The petition sought action against the erring police officers.

