Students protest against Kulgam killings

Srinagar, April 12 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, protests erupted in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (UAST), Sopore, today, against the civilian killings by Indian troops in Kulgam district.

Although the authorities had ordered closure of all educational institutions to prevent protests, students residing in hostels took to the streets to mourn the killings. Pro-freedom and anti-India slogans were raised during the protests.

The students of University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (UAST) staged a protest at Wadoora Sopore.

Four civilians, Sarjeel Ahmad, Bilal Ahmad, Fazil Illahi and Aijaz Ahmad were killed by Indian troops in Khudwani area of Kulgam during in Indian firing on protesters. Over 100 people sustained injuries in the force’s action.

Scores of students including female students assembled in the premises of the University and shouted anti-India and pro-freedom slogans.

“Our minors are being raped, our innocents are been tortured, our women flocks are been harassed but the irony is that Delhi is hardly bothered about us Kashmiris,” students said.

