APHC-AJK holds protest demo in front of Indian HC

Islamabad, April 13 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, today.

The protesters were holding banners and chanting slogans denouncing the human rights abuses being committed by the Indian troops in the occupied territory. They also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

Addressing on the occasion, speakers strongly condemned the use of brute force by Indian forces in which four youth were martyred in Kulgam while hundreds were injured. Similarly, they said thousands have been arrested under the draconian law Public Safety Act (PSA).

They said that India was using all brutal tactics to weaken the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiri people but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the Kashmiri people ongoing liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.

Like this: Like Loading...