Handwara remembers five martys of April 2016

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, rich tributes were paid to five people including a woman who were martyred in the firing of Indian forces on protesters in Handwara town in April 2016.

Forceful demonstrations had erupted in the town after an Indian soldier had attempted to molest a schoolgirl. Five people, Nayeem Ahmed Butt, Muhammad Iqbal, Raja Begum, Aasif Hussain and Jahangir Ahmed Wani were killed in the firing of the troops on the protesters.

A large number of people including the family members of the victims, members of Chemists and Druggists Association, Civil Society and others visited the Martyrs’ Graveyard Handwara and offered special prayers for the people killed on that day in Indian forces’ firing.

