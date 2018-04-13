IOK HR body seeks report on arrest of DeM activists

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Pulwama to file a detailed report about the recent arrest of seven activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) in Pulwama.

The commission directed the authorities concerned to file the report by May 16.

“The seven DeM activists were arrested by police on April 8, 2018 when they were on their way to the residence of Mussavir Ahmed Wani who was killed by the Indian forces’ personnel on April 7 to express sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family,” a petition submitted before the Commission by human rights activist, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said.

The petition sought thorough investigation in the case besides instant release of the DeM activists as they had offered sympathies and condolences and had not committed any crime. The petition said every individual has a right to express his/her feelings and offer sympathies and condolences as matter of right and liberty but unfortunately the rule of law is not being followed and anyone is being arrested and kept behind bars.

The seven activists were brought handcuffed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Srinagar which is against the tenants of human rights, the petition added.

Like this: Like Loading...