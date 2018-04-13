‘Jammu bar’s strike exposes duplicity of PDP-BJP regime’

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the Jammu Bar Association with active support of members of extremist Hindu organizations were enforcing strike and taking out rallies in the Jammu region in favour of rapists and murderers of minor Aasifa Bano, but the puppet administration and police were acting as mute spectators.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said the police and paramilitary forces take no time to empty cartridges of their guns and pellets while dealing with peaceful protestors in the Kashmir Valley, the shameful duplicity of PDP-BJP regime had once again come to fore as they allowed the goons and fanatics a free run in Jammu region.

He said pro-freedom leaders are not even allowed to register their condemnation and protest against the brutal killings of civilians or visit the families to express condolence and share grief but are put behind bars or placed under illegal house detention.

The spokesman said Kashmiri people especially youth are being killed as part of genocidal police of the Indian authorities. It seems there is no end to killings as Delhi wants to continue with its iron-first policy in Kashmir to force the people and pro-freedom leadership into submission, said. However, he added, that the Indian government will have to give up its obstinacy and resolve the Kashmir dispute one day.

He also condemned the house arrest of resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and illegal detention of Muhammad Yasin Malik.

