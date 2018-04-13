Jammu lawyers flayed for supporting rapists, killers

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC), Merajuddin Soleh has condemned the Jammu lawyers for helping to save the rapists and murders of a minor girl, Aasifa Bano.

Merajuddin Soleh in a statement issued in Srinagar said Hindu extremists have now become so bold that they were demolishing mosques and using temples for raping girls.

He appealed to the United Nations and the international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations in the territory and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Like this: Like Loading...