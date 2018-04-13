JRL denounces Indian atrocities in IOK

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has strongly condemned the killing of civilians, indiscriminate use of pellets and vandalising of properties by the Indian forces in the territory.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the growing Indian aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in occupied Kashmir had touched the alarm line and turned this beautiful place into a battlefield. “Under a well-thought-out plan, Indian authorities, forces and their henchmen are carrying out genocide. Kashmir has been turned into a killing field where the lives of men, women and even children are not safe,” they said.

The resistance leaders strongly denouncing the indiscriminate use of pellets against civilians said, “Indian authorities have declared war against civilians. Hundreds of youth are victims of a deadly weapon used nowhere else in the world. The fact remains unchanged; Kashmir is the only place in the world where these weapons are used against human beings.”

The leaders expressed deep anguish over the continued silence of the international community on the stepped-up Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir. “Though several resolutions had been accepted in the United Nations to resolve this long-pending Kashmir dispute, no steps had however been initiated for its settlement,” they added.

The resistance leaders urged the world community to take cognisance of the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory and take concrete steps to resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute for ensuring permanent peace in the south Asian region.

