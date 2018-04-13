Massive protests in IOK against civilian killings

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the appeal of Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik massive protests were held in all major towns of the territory, today, against the killing of four civilians by the Indian troops in Khudwani area of Kulgam.

The leaders and activists of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) held a protest procession in Haiderpura in Srinagar against the killings and human rights violations in the territory by the puppet authorities.

They condemned the use of brute force especially pellet gun against innocent Kashmiri youth and children. They said that the ongoing liberation movement could not be suppressed through such cheap tactics. They said liberation movement would continue till taking it to its logical conclusion.

The leaders and activists of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum including Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, Advocate Yaser Dalal, Farooq Ahmad Sodagar, Muhammad Yusuf Butt, Sahil Ahmad War, Muhammad Siddique Hazaar and Bashir Ahmad in a protest demo in Lal Bazaar in Srinagar strongly condemned the recent killing in Kolgam and the rape and murder of a minor girl, Asifa. They called for exemplary punishment to those involved in the heinous crime.

The JKLF leaders along with traders, employees, students and people from other walks of life staged a peaceful protest against Kulgam carnage and rape and murder of innocent Kuthua girl Asifa.

The leaders including Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Ashraf Bin Salam, Professor Javed, Bashir Ahmad Rather, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Ghulam Muhammad Dar along with traders, employees, students and people from many walks of life gathered near Madeena Chowk and marched towards Budshah Chowk where they staged a peaceful protest.

Raising slogans in favor of freedom and martyrs and against ongoing genocide in Kashmir, brutal murder of innocent Asifa and other oppressive measures by Indian forces.

Hurriyat leaders, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Tahoor Sidiqi held a peaceful protest demonstration at Soura in Srinagar against civilian killings in Kulgam and not providing justice to minor girl, Asifa Bano.

They thanked some conscience people of India who raised their voice in favor of Asifa and exposed double standard of the present ruling class. KMS

