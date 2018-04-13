Meeting in London discusses IOK current situation

London, April 13 (KMS): General Secretary of Kashmir Tehreek Khawateen (KTK), Shamim Shawl, organised a meeting in London, today, where current situation of occupied Kashmir was discussed.

The participants of the meeting also discussed preparations for Monday protest outside Westminster against atrocities in occupied Kashmir by the Indian troops.

Women from all walks of life including Ms Bilqees Raja (PML-N), Ms Anjum Jarral (PPP), and Ms Riffat Mughal (PTI) participated in the meeting.

The meeting was held in connection with the Commonwealth heads of state conference, which starts from Monday in London. The purpose of the meeting was to devise strategy to protest and raise voice for the Kashmir cause and against gross human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The messages of Ms Aasiya Andrabi, Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat and Ms Zamruda Habib, the Chairperson of KTK, were conveyed to the participating ladies.

In their messages they appealed to the women of the UK to support the peaceful demonstration to highlight the plight and sufferings of the people of occupied Kashmir.

