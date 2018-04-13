Several protesters injured in troops’ actions in Kupwara

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, many people were injured after Indian forces used brute force on protesters in Kupwara district.

People staged forceful demonstrations at Shumnag in Trehgam area of the district against the Indian brutalities in the territory. Indian police and troops fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters injuring at least ten people. One of the injured has been referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment.

The forces’ personnel also barged into residential houses and vandalized the household goods, local told media men.

Like this: Like Loading...