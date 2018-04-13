Zafar Butt’s continued illegal house detention flayed

Srinagar, April 13 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) has strongly condemned the continued illegal house detention of its Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt.

The JKSM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the action of the puppet authorities to keep Zafar Akbar Butt forcibly confined to his house as a policy of political revenge and harassment.

Meanwhile, on the directives of Zafar Akbar Butt, a JKSM delegation comprising Imtiyaz Ahmed, Farooq Ahmed and Zubair Ahmed visited Kulgam and expressed solidarity with the family members of the civilians martyred by the Indian troops on Wednesday.

Like this: Like Loading...