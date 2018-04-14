Aasifa case: Students demand punishment for guilty

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, students affiliated with ‘All J&K Tribal Students Association’ on Saturday staged a protest demonstration in Handwara town of Kupwara to demand exemplary punishment for rapists and murderers of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano.

Carrying placards with messages like ‘Death to Rapists’ and ‘Nomads will not be cowed down by the cowards’, the protesters marched through the main chowk of Handwara while raising slogans against the puppet regime.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after staging a sit-in at the main chowk of Handwara.

Aasifa was kept in captivity for a week in a temple where she was drugged and raped by as many as six men including Indian policemen – all affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations – in January this year.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act, civil society for justice and development, Gujar-Bakerwal Foundation and Gujar Bakerwal Youth Conference on Saturday held a protest demonstration at the Press Colony in Srinagar seeking a strict punishment for the killers of Aasifa.

Scores of the people assembled at the Press Colony shouted slogans like “Aasifa ke Qatilon ko phansi do,” and “Justice for Aasifa,” and demanded a strict action against the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

