Commonwealth urged to intervene on IOK HR situation

London, April 14 (KMS): The Chairman of International Commission for Human Rights, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and the Chairman of South Asia Centre for peace and Human Rights Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl have urged the Commonwealth to intervene on Kashmiris deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and grant of right to self-determination.

The United Kingdom is hosting CHOGM (Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) summit from 16-20 April 2018 in London and Windsor. It will bring together up to 52 commonwealth leaders, 52 foreign ministers and thousands of people from across the business and civil society representing the commonwealth’s vibrant and diverse network.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl addressing a joint press briefing in London said the conference is being held at a time when the situation in occupied Kashmir and on the Line of Control is deteriorating with every passing day.

They said Kashmir relates to the unfulfilled agenda of the Kashmiri people’s right to decide their own political, social and economic destiny. “The issue revolves around the people’s right to self-determination which is inherent, and a territorial dispute,” they added.

Barrister Tramboo and Professor Shawl said on April 1, 2018, Indian forces attacked several villages in Shopian killing 17 young Kashmiris with pallet guns and injured hundreds. Easter Sunday was converted to Bloody Sunday, they deplored.

They said the most draconian incident that took place in Kathua in Jammu which was perpetrated by the activists of an Indian political party, by gang-raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl, Aasifa. “This child was a Kashmiri and Muslim and one of the political activists proudly boasted as long as the child was Muslim from Kashmir, it was justified. This is utterly inhuman,” they deplored.

Meanwhile, Barrister Tramboo and Professor Shawl in a letter to the British Queen sought her moral, political and diplomatic support to end uncertainty on flagrant abuse of human rights and absence of fundamental freedoms in occupied Kashmir. They said Kashmir lies at the core of the political morass between Pakistan and India who are members of the Commonwealth community. The CHOGM provides an opportunity for the member states to work diplomatically with these countries to consider the Commonwealth facilitation in promoting and protecting the Kashmiris’ human rights and their promised right to self-determination, they maintained.

