India can’t defeat Kashmiris through military might: Qazi Yasir

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, prominent religious scholar and the Chairman of Ummat-e-Islami, Qazi Ahmed Yasir has said that India cannot defeat the people of Kashmir through use of military might and other brutal tactics.

Qazi Yasir addressing a public gathering at Khudwani in Kulgam praised the people of the area who have been showing resilience to brutal Indian forces.

He said, “The vengeance of New Delhi towards Kashmiris has rendered the institution of dialogue meaningless till India moves from the policy of containment to the meaningful and result-oriented parleys.” He said sincerity cannot be measured but can be observed on ground for which the leadership of India needs to show magnanimity of heart which as of now is invisible because the killing spree is on its peak and so are the unabated arrests.

Commenting on the Kathua rape case he said it is very different from other rape cases as it is an attack against minorities and is intended to change the demography of a region. He said India has evolved into a fascist regime where minorities are targeted and attacked. He also demanded the release of political prisoners including party leader, Sarjan Barkati. Later, Indian police arrested Qazi Yasir while returning home after addressing a public gathering in Czogam area of Kulgam near Lal Chowk. He has been kept under confinement in Sadar Police Station, Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Abdul Ahad Para and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a meeting in Srinagar strongly condemned the continued operations in Kashmir and detention of Hurriyat leadership in jails and houses. They reiterated to continue ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion despite all odds,

The Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chairman, Muhammad Shafi Lone in a statement in Srinagar said that India was trying to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but would never succeed in its nefarious designs. He said Kashmir is a political dispute and needs political settlement in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

