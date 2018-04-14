JKMC delegation pays tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference headed by its President, Merajuddin Soleh, visited different areas of Kulgam, Islamabad and Shopian districts and expressed solidarity with the families of the civilians who were recently martyred by the Indian troops.

The JKMC President in his brief speech in Khudwani, Bijbehara and Shopian areas paid rich tributes to the martyred civilians and reaffirmed the Kashmriis’ resolve to continue the mission of their martyrs till complete success. He praised the courage of the aggrieved families and lauded the people for showing solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

Merajuddin Soleh said that India was using all brutal tactics to weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people but would not succeed in its nefarious designs. He said that no amount of state terrorism could suppress the Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom movement.

