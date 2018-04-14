Kashmir rally to be held in Washington on April 29

Washington DC, April 14 (KMS): A rally will be organized at the White House in Washington DC on April 29 to protest against the recent killing spree unleashed by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

The rally is being organized by the World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) and Kashmiri American Council (KAC).

A statement issued by the WKAF and KAC said, “We are deeply distressed at the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. While there has been a persistent pattern of human rights violations by the Indian army in the past seven decades, in a recent case, Indian armed forces killed more than 40 Kashmiri civilians in the month of April 2018 alone.” The statement said that these extra-judicial killings prompted peaceful protests by civilians all across the Valley of Kashmir. It said, unfortunately, instead of paying heed to the voice of the protesters, Indian army resorted to violence against them, resulting in hundreds of injuries. The Indian forces continue to use live ammunition and pellet guns which have blinded more than one thousand Kashmiris especially since 2016, it added.

“The United States, as a champion of human rights around the world, in conjunction with the international community, should send a clear message to the Government of India that such barbarity has no place in the comity of nations in this day and age,” the statement said.

“We call upon our Administration to play an active part in ensuring that the promises made to the people of Kashmir at the UN more than seven decades ago, be fulfilled and an opportunity given to the people to participate in a free and fair referendum to determine their future in line with their inalienable right to self-determination,” the statement added.

