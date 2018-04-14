Mirwaiz terms Aasifa’s rape, murder an assault on humanity

Demands exemplary punishment to perpetrators

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has termed the rape and murder of minor girl Aasifa Bano in Kathua area of Jammu by the persons affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations as an assault on humanity and demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the monstrous crime is an open assault on humanity and civilization. “It is beyond one’s imagination that humans can stoop to such level for the fulfillment of their nefarious agenda of eviction of a small community of bakerwals and then rallies are organised in support of beasts is unbelievable,” he said.

The Mirwaiz said that every human irrespective of their religion, ideology, belief or background should in unison demand an exemplary punishment for these beasts who have shamed mankind. “To fall prey to the communalization of such incident and support rallies and bandhs in its favor does no good to the community that is doing so, in fact it brings shame to them,” he said.

The forum Chairman condemned the puppet authorities for disallowing congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar and sealing of the grand mosque on the auspicious occasion of Meraaj-e-Aalam. He also denounced the authorities for imposing strict curfew in downtown Srinagar and majority of South Kashmir areas and caging resistance leaders either in their homes or in police stations and jails terming it as dictatorship of the puppet administration. “Repeated curbs, curfews and restrictions is the acceptance of moral defeat of failed rulers,” he added.

The Mirwaiz said that the ruling dispensation had thrown every principle of democracy to the winds only to secure its chair and hang on to it. He pointed out that every right of civilians is violated with impunity through the use of brute force and even the basic right to life is a huge casualty in occupied Kashmir. “People are not even safe within the four walls of their homes and are killed indiscriminately by the forces,” he stated.

Expressing anguish and serious concern over the targeted killing of Kashmiri youth which has become almost a daily affair in the occupied territory, he said that killing and repression were used as policy to intimidate the people and the resistance leadership into submission. “Kashmir dispute is a reality and use of force cannot deter a people who have been unrelentingly struggling for the past 30 years in particular, in the face of worst repression and despite Indian states huge military presence and might on ground here,” he said. He added that Kashmiri youth were being forced to take up arms as a natural reaction to oppression and repression.

