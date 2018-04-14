Oppression cannot deter people from their mission: JRL

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has expressed serious concern over the spree of killings unleashed by the Indian troops and reiterated that the policy of oppression cannot deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their just movement.

The resistance leaders in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded immediate halt to the innocent killings and arbitrary measures perpetrated by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. They appealed to the world human rights organizations for their cognizance of the grim situation the occupied territory and come to the rescue of the Kashmiri people.

The resistance leaders declared that if Indian forces’ personnel were not contained, people from all corners of the territory will come up with stiff resistance and Indian authorities will be responsible for the situation. They said the growing Indian aggression against unarmed and peaceful people in the territory has touched the alarming line and turned this beautiful place into a battle field. “Under a well-thought-out plan the Indian authorities and forces are carrying genocide of Kashmiris,” they said.

Referring to recent killing spree, the resistance leaders said that Kashmir had been turned into a killing field where the lives of men, women and even children were not safe. Civilians’ killing in Kulgam and Shopian is the worst form of state terrorism, the leaders said, adding that the puppet authorities had declared a war against people. They strongly condemned the indiscriminate use of pellets against civilians, saying that hundreds of youth were the victims of a deadly weapon used nowhere else in the world.

The leaders expressed anguish over the continued silence of international community and said that though several resolutions were accepted in the UN to resolve the lingering dispute, no steps had, however, been initiated to settle it.

The resistance leaders appealed to the Amnesty International, Asia Watch and other world human rights organisations to take cognizance of the plight of the oppressed people of the occupied Kashmir and play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...