Severe punishment to tormenters of Aasifa demanded

HR bodies urged to help release Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other pro-freedom leaders and organizations have demanded severe punishment to the perpetrators of rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua area of Jammu region.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said that the monstrous crime was an open assault on humanity and civilization. He said that every human irrespective of religion, ideology, belief or background should in unison demand an exemplary punishment for these beasts who had shamed the mankind.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar said that the rape and murder of the minor girl in a temple and protest in favour of the killers and rapists added a new chapter to the criminal history of the world. Hurriyat leaders including Merajuddin Soleh, Bilal Siddiqui, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Abdul Ahad Para and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo and the Jamaat-e-Islami of occupied Kashmir in their statements said that those who committed the heinous crime of rape and murder of an innocent girl were beasts and deserved severe punishment.

The students affiliated with All Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Students Association staged a demonstration and a sit-in at main chowk in Handwara town, demanding hanging of the rapists and murderers of Aasifa. The members of Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information, Civil Society For Justice And Development, Gujar-Bakerwal Foundation and Gujar Bakerwal Youth Conference also staged a protest at the Press Colony in Srinagar calling for capital punishment for the culprits.

Aasifa was kidnapped from Rasana village in Kathua on 10th January, 2018, and was kept in a temple where she was gang-raped for days by the people affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations and Indian policemen. A week later, her body was recovered from a nearby forest. The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has also called for bringing the perpetrators of the horrific gang rape and murder of Aasifa to justice.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar strongly denounced the continued house arrest and detention of its Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and other leaders including Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, Bilal Siddiqi and Muhammad Ashraf Laya. It appealed to the world human rights organizations to play their role in the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference headed by its President, Merajuddin Soleh, visited different areas of Kulgam, Islamabad and Shopian districts and expressed solidarity with the families of the civilians recently martyred by the Indian troops. Indian police arrested noted religious scholar, Qazi Yasir, while he was returning home after addressing a gathering in Khudwani area of Kulgam and lodged him at Sadar Police Station in Islamabad town.

In London, Kashmiri representatives, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo and Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, addressing a press conference urged the Commonwealth countries to intervene on the deteriorating situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir and help the Kashmiris in securing their right to self-determination. Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is being held in London from 16th to 20th April.

