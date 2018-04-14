Shutdown observed in Tral to mark anniversary of Wani

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Tral township of Pulwama district to commemorate the third martyrdom anniversary of Khalid Muzaffar Wani, the brother of prominent martyred youth, Burhan Wani.

All shops and business establishments remained closed in the town while traffic was off the road.

Khalid Wani (25), who was running a clinical laboratory at Hamdania Market in Tral, was pursuing post-graduation in political science from Indira Gandhi National Open University.

He was killed on 13 April 2015 by the Indian troops in Kamla area of Tral.

Khalid’s relatives had said that he along with his three friends had gone for picnic when he was ruthlessly beaten and killed by the troops.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people visited the martyrs’ graveyard at Eidgah in Tral where both Khalid Wani and Burhan Wani are buried.

