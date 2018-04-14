Stern punishment to rapists, killers of Aasifa demanded

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has demanded awarding of a stern punishment to the killers and rapists of eight-year-old Aasifa of Kathua area of Jammu.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the rape and murder of the minor girl in a temple and protest in favour of the killers and rapists added a new chapter to the criminal history of the world. “People who have and are trying to communalize such crimes should feel some shame and for their inhuman behavior,” he said.

The JKLF Chairman strongly denounced the recent killing of four civilians in the firing of the Indian troops on protesters in Khudwani area of Kulgam. “Blood of Kashmiris has been turned into a cheap commodity and from Shopian to Kulgam and Sonawari to Handwara blood of Kashmiris is being spilled on roads by Indian bullets and pellets with impunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqi in a statement issued in Srinagar termed as shocking the details coming from the investigation by the Crime Branch in the brutal rape and murder of Aasifa case. He said, “This horrible act reflects the dirtiest and filthiest mindset of these communal and fascist sections. By doing such gruesome brutality and barbarism with an eight-year-old innocent girl, these communal elements do not deserve to be called humans in any way.”

The patron of Karawan-e-Islami, Allama Ghulam Rasool Hami, addressing a gathering in Batamaloo area of Srinagar said that the brutal rape and murder of minor Asifa was a blot on face of humanity. He said support to her culprits by Hindu fanatics, Jammu Bar Association and other anti-Muslim elements in Jammu region had once again proved that neither the life and property of Muslims nor the other minorities was safe in the territory.

