Student activist expresses solidarity with Aasifa’s family

Srinagar, April 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, noted Indian student activist, Shehla Rashid Shora has expressed solidarity with family of Aasifa who was raped and murdered in Kathua by the people affiliated with extremist Hindu organizations and special police officers of Indian police.

Shehla Rashid, who is a Ph.D. Scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, in a statement issued in Srinagar demanded justice for the 8-year-old Aasifa. She demanded arrest of the lawyers who tried to obstruct justice by trying to stop the Crime Branch of police from filing a charge-sheet in the case. Their arrest and interrogation is important to understand the motives and the larger planning behind the disturbing act by the lawyers, she added.

Shehla Rashid said that the trial should be transferred outside Kathua to ensure fair trial. Aasifa case should be transferred either to Jammu or Srinagar or to a court outside Kashmir where the trial can proceed without fear and disruption, she added.

