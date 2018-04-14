UN Chief wants Kathua child rapists, murderers punished

United Nations, April 14 (KMS): The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, wants the Indian authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the horrific gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua area of occupied Kashmir be brought to justice.

The UN Chief’s spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters that he has seen reports about the horrific case of the abuse and murder of the nomadic Bakerwal community girl. “We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl,” he said.

The minor was kidnapped on January 10 and taken to a temple in Kathua, drugged and gang raped over days and finally killed to scare the nomadic Muslim community out of the village. Her body was found dumped in a forest near Rasana village seven days later.

Eight people, including four police personnel — a head constable, a sub-inspector and two special police officers of Indian police — have been arrested in the case and charges filed against seven of them.

