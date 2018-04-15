Another civilian injured in troops’ firing in Kangan succumbs

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a youth who was injured in firing by Indian troops during protests in Kangan area of Ganderbal district last week succumbed to his injuries at Soura Medical Institute on Sunday morning.

Amir Hamid Lone, son of Abdul Hamid Lone, who was a resident of Chuturgul Kangan, was critically injured in firing by the troops during the protests erupted soon after the news about the passing away of another youth Gowhar Ahmad Rather in the same hospital, spread in the area.

The martyred, Amir Hamid Lone, 22, battled for life for one week at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Lone had received serious head injuries in forces’ action.

Meanwhile, the authorities have snapped internet services in the area.

