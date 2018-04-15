Glowing tribute paid to martyr Amir Lone

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tribute to martyr Amir Hamid Lone, who succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital today.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsaan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi and Ghulam Nabi War in a joint statement issued in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyr Amir Hamid Lone.

Zafar Akbar Butt in his statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to Aamir Lone, said, “It is heart-wrenching our youths are being killed and we are not allowed to express solidarity with the bereaved families.

He said, “Kashmir’s struggle for freedom will continue till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said it is the duty and responsibility of the people and the resistance leadership to take the movement forward.

A JKSM delegation included Asadullah khan, Bashir Ahmed and Nazir Ahmed participated in funeral of Amir Lone and later visited his house to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

