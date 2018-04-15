Next polls will be fought on Islam versus Bhagwan

Jammu, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Shanti Swaroop, the expelled National Conference (NC) leader from Jammu, has said that he doesn’t mind his expulsion as he is “a Hindu first, then part of any party”.

Shanti Swaroop had participated in the Hindu Ekta Manch, Jammu-based Hindu umbrella organizations, rally taken out in favour of the culprits involved in the rape and murder of minor girl from Kathua, Aasifa.

“…if they have expelled me, I don’t mind. I am a Hindu first, then part of any party. It is my responsibility to fight injustice done to Hindus. This is why I became part of Hindu Ekta Manch,” he said according to media reports.

Swaroop as per reports claimed unfamiliarly with the party decision, while terming Manch as “above party lines”.

