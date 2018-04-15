Kashmir virtually reeling under martial law: APHC

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmir has been virtually reeling under martial law.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar denounced the puppet regime and its forces for their inhuman and vengeful attitude towards the resistance leadership.

He deplored that Haji Ghulam Nabi Sumji, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqi and Mohammad Ashraf Laya are continuously under house detention.

He also expressed concern over the continued illegal detention and deteriorating condition of Hurriyat leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Butt, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Naeem Ahmad Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Mohammad Aslam Wani, Masarat Aalam Butt, Mohammad Yusuf Mir, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori and Mir Hafeez Ullah, saying they are being subjected to vengeance.

Demanding immediate release of all detainees, the spokesman said fake cases have been filed against them to prolong their detention and despite court orders the authorities are not releasing the political detainees.

Like this: Like Loading...