Kashmiris will push back their tormentors soon: Khamenei

Tehran, April 15 (KMS): Supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Sayed Ali Khamenei has expressed the hope that the people of Kashmir will push back their oppressors by their resistance, soon.

Ayatollah Khamenei said this while addressing a gathering of top government officials and ambassadors of Muslim countries who called on him in Tehran during a religious event.

At the end of the function, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the withdrawal of arrogance and oppressors from the world due to resistance is a divine tradition. “I hope that the nations of Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, the oppressed nation of Palestine, Myanmar and the people of Kashmir will push their enemies back with the help of resistance in the near future.”

