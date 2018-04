‘London should raise IOK HR issue during Modi’s UK visit’

Brussels, April 15 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed has urged the British government to raise issue of human rights of the oppressed people during upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to the UK.

Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on April 18-19. Beside participation in Commonwealth’s meetings, Modi will take part in bilateral talks to sign a dozen agreements to boost Delhi-London ties.

Ali Raza Syed hoped the British Prime Minister Theresa May will put issue of human rights during her meeting with the Indian Prime Minister. London should bind Delhi to improve the conditions of the human rights in occupied Kashmir. He also asked the human rights organizations and as well as Kashmiris based in UK to largely participate in protest during the upcoming Modi’s visit to the kingdom.

Ali Raza Syed also demanded severe punishment to the perpetrators of rape and murder of eight-year-old Aasifa Bano of Kathua area of Jammu region. He said that the shocking crime was a ruthless attack on humanity and followers of every religion and human ideology condemns such shameful act of barbarism.

He added that the rape and murder of the minor girl in a temple and protest in favour of the killers and rapists should be an embarrassment for the Indian so-called democracy and the civil society. Those who committed the heinous crime against the innocent and minor girl were harsh animals and deserved severe punishment, he said.

The Kashmir Council EU Chairman urged the international community to intervene in the worsening situation of human rights in IHK and help the Kashmiris in securing their right to self-determination.

He also expressed concern over the targeted killing of Kashmiri youth which has become almost a daily affair in the territory.

