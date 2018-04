Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a man was injured after he was shot at by unknown gunman in Shopian district on Sunday evening.

Unknown gunman fired upon the civilian identified as Kifayat Ahmad Mir a resident of Moolu village of the district. He sustained bullet in his leg.

He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where from he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for further treatment.

