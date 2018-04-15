Protesters in Kupwara demand death penalty to rapists

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, scores of protesters in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, today, demanded death penalty to those involved in gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua district earlier this year.

Carrying placards reading ‘Death penalty to the culprits,’ the protestors including women marched on Kupwara streets.

“We will intensify agitation across Kashmir if the people involved were not given death penalty for the heinous crime,” said a protester.

The protestors also demanded action against the two former BJP ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganaga, who rallied for support of the culprits.

Like this: Like Loading...