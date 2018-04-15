Thousands attend funeral of martyr Amir in Kangan

Srinagar, April 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of martyr Amir Hamid Lone who succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, today.

Amir Hamid Lone, 22, a resident of Chuturgul Kangan, was critically injured in shelling by Indian forces on protesters in Kangan, erupted against the killing of another civilian Gowhar Ahmad Rather on April 3.

Gowhar was also injured in police shelling on civilian protesters and had suffered grievous injuries after which he was treated at Soura Medical Institute, Srinagar.

Amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, Amir was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at his native Chuturgul village in Ganderbal district Chuturgul. Men, women and children participated in his funeral procession.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani addressed the funeral procession telephonically. In his address, Gilani paid tributes to the martyred youth.

