‘I can be raped, killed, Kathua,’ victim’s counsel told media

Jammu, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the legal counsel for the rape and murder of eight-year-old Kathua girl, Aasifa, has said that she can be raped or killed for the stand she has taken for the victim.

Victim’s Counsel, Deepika S Rajawat, told media in Jammu: “I don’t know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened yesterday that ‘we will not forgive you’. I am going to tell Supreme Court tomorrow that I am in danger.”

The child was kidnapped on January 10. Over the next week, she was drugged, starved, repeatedly gangraped and then murdered.

It has been said that the crime was committed to warn off the Muslim nomadic community away from the areas belonging to Hindus. A group of 49 retired civil servants wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding him responsible for what they called a “terrifying state of affairs”.

