J&K turned into a slaughter house: Sehrai

Muslim Conference factions become one

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, has said that blood-thirsty Indian forces have turned Jammu and Kashmir into a big slaughter house where youth are subjected to the worst kind of state terrorism.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement in Srinagar, today, paid rich tributes to the civilian youth, Amir Hamid Lone, who lost his battle for life 13 days after being hit in firing by Indian forces on protesters in Kangan. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman deplored that dozens of youth were killed and hundreds injured with pellets and bullets over the past one month. The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement said that the killing of Amir Lone was a glaring example of the fact that Kashmiri blood was valueless in the eyes of the oppressors.

Meanwhile, in a major development today, the two factions of Muslim Conference decided to work together on a single platform. Shabbir Ahmad Dar was unanimously elected as the chairman. Besides him, those who attended the joint meeting in Srinagar included Muhammad Sultan Magray and Merajuddin Soleh. They said that the Muslim Conference stood for the unity amongst the Kashmiri people at all levels.

Complete shutdown was observed in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of youth, Amir Hamid Lone. Thousands of students right from Doda area of Jammu to Srinagar in the Valley hit streets demanding justice for the eight-year-old rape and murder victim, Aasifa. The students were holding placards and banners, calling for death penalty to the perpetrators of the shameful act. Kashmiri students also staged a protest demonstration in Dehradun, the capital city of Indian state of Uttarakhand.

The High Court Bar Association of occupied Kashmir staged a protest in Srinagar to express solidarity with the Kathua girl victim.

On the other hand, the counsel for the rape and murder victim, Aasifa, told media in Jammu that she could also be subjected to rape and murder for her stand for the victim girl. The counsel, Deepika S Rajawat said that she had received death threats.

Meanwhile, a policeman and a civilian were injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on policeman riding a bike in Main Chowk of Shopian town.

