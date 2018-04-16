JKML delegation expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) led by Fayaz Salafi visited Kulgam, Shopian and other adjacent areas and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families of martyred civilians.

The delegation comprised Saad Salafi, Abdul Qayoom Butt and Abdul Lateef Qureshi offered special prayers for the departed souls and strength and courage for the bereaved family members.

The delegation was informed that Sharjeel, who was just outside his house, was also gunned down by forces. The people said that arrangements for his marriage were in progress, however, all their dreams were smashed by his untimely death.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of JKML in a statement in Srinagar said the rape and murder of the minor girl in a temple and protest in favour of the killers and rapists should be an embarrassment to the Indian so-called democracy and the civil society.

He demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of rape and murder of the eight-year-old Aasifa of Kathua area of Jammu. He said that the shocking crime was a ruthless attack on humanity.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), spokesperson has paid glowing tributes to martyr Amir Lone of Kangan, who was injured in troops firing on protesters and succumbed yesterday.

The party spokesperson while condemning the spike of civilian killings in the valley said that India is wiping out youth of Kashmir to suppress freedom sentiment. He said there is only solution of Kashmir issue which lies in the UN given plebiscite.

