Kangan shuts on second day against youth’s killing

Class work in colleges, schools suspended

Srinagar, April 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a complete shutdown is being observed in Kangan area of Ganderbal district on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of a youth.

Amir Hamid Lone (22) of Chatergul Kangan, a college student of Degree College, Ganderbal, who was critically injured by forces on April 3, succumbed to his injuries, yesterday.

Meanwhile, fearing student protests, the puppet administration has decided to suspend the class work in most of the colleges and higher secondary schools across Kashmir, today. The decision was taken in view of the civilian killings and the consequent student protests.

In Srinagar, Amar Singh College and Women’s college are closed, today. Both the colleges had witnessed massive student protests after civilian killings in Shopian.

In Baramulla, government Degree College Sopore and Boys higher secondary school Sopore are also closed. Similarly, the district administration Kupwara has suspended class work at Government Degree College Kupwara, Handwara and Higher secondary school Handwara, Langate and Kralgund. In Shopian Degree College also remains shut.

The Ganderbal district administration has decided to suspend class work in all higher secondary schools and degree colleges of the district.

